Brexit talks positive but still big issues to resolve - Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit negotiations have changed pace and have become more positive over the past week though there are still some big differences to resolve, British Chancellor Philip Hammond said.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at the ICC for the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“What has happened over the last week, ten days, is that there has been a measurable change in pace,” Hammond told the BBC at an IMF meeting in Bali.

“But that shouldn’t conceal the fact that we still have some big differences left to resolve. So process is a lot more positive this week - substance still very challenging.”