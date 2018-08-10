FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit uncertainty is depressing UK growth - Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Uncertainty over Brexit is depressing economic growth in Britain, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday after official data showed lacklustre year-on-year expansion.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Clearly that uncertainty is having a depressing effect on economic growth,” Hammond told broadcasters during a trip to central England to announce 780 million pounds of public investment in high-tech industry.

Brexit proposals set out last month by Prime Minister Theresa May should lead to economic growth broadly the same as if Britain were to stay in the EU, he added.

Hammond said that in the long run he wanted to see growth rates faster than the year-on-year expansion of 1.3 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Reporting by David Milliken and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

