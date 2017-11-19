FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to submit 'Brexit bill' proposal before December EU meeting
November 19, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a minute ago

Britain to submit 'Brexit bill' proposal before December EU meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will submit its proposals on how to settle its financial obligations to the European Union before an EU Council meeting next month, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

File Photo - Britain's Finance Secretary Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Theresa May was told on Friday that there was more work to be done to unlock Brexit talks, as the European Union repeated an early December deadline for her to move on the divorce bill.

“We will make our proposals to the European Union in time for the council,” Hammond told the BBC.

Last week, May met fellow leaders on the sidelines of an EU summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, to try to break the deadlock over how much Britain will pay on leaving the bloc in 16 months.

She signalled again that she would increase an initial offer that is estimated at some 20 billion euros (17.85 billion pounds), about a third of what Brussels wants.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
