Hammond confident May will convey benefits of Brexit proposals to EU leaders

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident that Prime Minister Theresa May would convey the benefits of her Brexit proposals to leaders of the member states.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street in London Britain September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Hammond said that a dinner in Salzburg later on Wednesday was May’s first chance to explain her so-called Chequers proposal directly to member states without going through the European Commission, adding the proposal was the right deal for both Britain and the EU.

“I’m very confident that talking directly to the political leaders of the member states, the prime minister will get that message across today,” Hammond told the BBC.

“I’m confident that we will be able to deliver for Britain this Chequers deal.”