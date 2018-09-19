FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 19, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hammond confident May will convey benefits of Brexit proposals to EU leaders

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident that Prime Minister Theresa May would convey the benefits of her Brexit proposals to leaders of the member states.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street in London Britain September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Hammond said that a dinner in Salzburg later on Wednesday was May’s first chance to explain her so-called Chequers proposal directly to member states without going through the European Commission, adding the proposal was the right deal for both Britain and the EU.

“I’m very confident that talking directly to the political leaders of the member states, the prime minister will get that message across today,” Hammond told the BBC.

“I’m confident that we will be able to deliver for Britain this Chequers deal.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.