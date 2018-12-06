Hammond says too late to negotiate new Brexit deal

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Chancellor Philip Hammond said it is a delusion to think that the government will be able to negotiate a new divorce deal with the European Union if the prime minister’s agreement is defeated in a vote in parliament next week.

“The idea of renegotiating at the 11th hour is simply a delusion,” Hammond told parliament. “We need to be honest with ourselves - the alternatives to this deal are no deal or no Brexit. Either will leave us a fractured society and divided nation.”