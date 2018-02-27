FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Hammond says will speak next week on Brexit deal for services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will make a speech next week on how Britain will be able to secure a Brexit deal with the European Union that includes services as well as goods, he said on Tuesday.

Any deal with the European Union would have to include services, Hammond said, given the sector’s importance to Britain’s economy. He said he did not accept the views of some that this would prove impossible.

“I don’t believe that that is the case and next week I shall make a speech in which I shall set out our view of how it is possible to include services within such a trade deal,” Hammond told lawmakers in parliament.

The services sector accounts for almost 80 percent of British economic output.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

