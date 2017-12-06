Leaving EU customs union might not have big impact - UK's Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond said leaving the European Union’s customs union need not represent a big change to Britain’s relationship with the bloc, if the country replicates most of the current arrangements.
“Now, that would have consequences and some of our colleagues would not find that palatable, but it would be logically possible to approach it in that way,” he told members of Britain’s parliament on Wednesday.
Hammond has previously said he favours striking a “pragmatic” Brexit deal with the EU to minimise the impact on businesses and the economy.
