PM candidate Hancock says no-deal Brexit is not an option - FT

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Matt Hancock, one of the Conservative candidates vying for Prime Minister Theresa May’s job, said a no-deal Brexit was not an option for Britain’s next leader as the speaker of parliament would thwart it, the Financial Times reported.

“The brutal reality is, no deal is not a policy choice available to the next prime minister,” Hancock, Britain’s 40-year-old health minister, said. “There’s evidence that there is a majority for delivering Brexit in the House of Commons.”

Hancock said Commons Speaker John Bercow would thwart any attempt by a no-deal prime minister to overrule lawmakers.

“I think the Speaker would facilitate a majority in the House of Commons who are opposed to no deal in exactly the same way as he did in the run-up to the 29 March,” Hancock said.

Hancock ruled out holding a second referendum and in a pitch to be a future finance minister, he said the party should make arguments for “free enterprise and a free society”.