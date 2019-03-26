UK lawmakers who want no-deal Brexit must now back May: minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the only way forward for lawmakers who have argued for a no-deal Brexit, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

“There’s a withdrawal agreement on the table that is a clear way to deliver on the (referendum) result and do so in a way that protects the economy, protects people’s job, and yet we haven’t been able to assemble a majority in parliament for it,” he told BBC television.

Hancock also said ousting May would not help resolve the current impasse.

“Changing the party leader doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change the arithmetic in parliament and also it would be a huge distraction,” he said.