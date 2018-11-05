Healthineers making plans for 'logistics crisis' in case of hard Brexit - CEO

A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) is making plans for how to protect itself against a potential “logistics crisis” in the case of a hard Brexit, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are thinking about how we can solve or protect ourselves against a potential logistic crisis in the worst case of a hard Brexit,” Bernd Montag told journalists following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Healthineers has R&D and manufacturing sites in Britain and the market makes up roughly 3-4 percent of the company’s sales. Montag said there was no question mark over the future of its British sites.