Brexit
November 5, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Healthineers making plans for 'logistics crisis' in case of hard Brexit - CEO

1 Min Read

A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) is making plans for how to protect itself against a potential “logistics crisis” in the case of a hard Brexit, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are thinking about how we can solve or protect ourselves against a potential logistic crisis in the worst case of a hard Brexit,” Bernd Montag told journalists following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Healthineers has R&D and manufacturing sites in Britain and the market makes up roughly 3-4 percent of the company’s sales. Montag said there was no question mark over the future of its British sites.

Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.