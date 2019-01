FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament cannot stop Brexit, a junior minister in the department managing the exit from the European Union said on Wednesday.

“Is there a parliamentary route by which Brexit can be stopped? I do not believe so,” Chris Heaton-Harris told a parliamentary committee hearing.

“With the legislation that we have passed, if we do not leave with a deal, currently, we will be leaving without a deal.”