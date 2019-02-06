'Special place in hell' for Brexiteers, says EU's Tusk

EU Council President Donald Tusk and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar give statements after a meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexiteers with no plan of how to deliver deserve a “special place in hell”, EU summit chair Donald Tusk said, prompting one of the most prominent British anti-EU campaigners to call him an “arrogant bully”.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, the European Council president said: “I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.”

Nigel Farage, whose UK Independence Party campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union, hit back on Twitter: “After Brexit we will be free of unelected, arrogant bullies like you and run our own country. Sounds more like heaven to me.”

Defenders of the EU challenge complaints that leaders like Tusk are unelected. Tusk was the prime minister of Poland when he was chosen in 2014 by fellow elected leaders of EU member states, including Britain’s then-Prime Minister David Cameron, to chair their summits. His power is limited to trying to steer them towards a consensus.