UK education minister does not see no-deal Brexit becoming government policy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s education minister Damian Hinds said on Monday he did not envisage a no-deal Brexit becoming the official policy of Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Asked if May had told her cabinet of senior ministers she would not allow a no-deal Brexit, Hinds said: “I don’t envisage the pursuit of a no deal becoming government policy because we want a deal.”

“The clear majority of colleagues across the House in parliament ... absolutely want there to be a good deal,” he told BBC radio.