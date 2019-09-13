Brexit
September 13, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU commissioner Hogan sees 'cause for some optimism' on Brexit talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan attends a news conference with Spain's Agriculture Minister Luis Planas in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s incoming trade commissioner Phil Hogan on Friday said he saw “some cause for optimism” about a breakthrough in negotiations to secure an orderly British exit from the European Union, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

“You could be forgiven for thinking that those words have a touch of Groundhog Day about them. But I want to be clear that recent events in London give us cause for some optimism,” Hogan was quoted as saying during a speech at a conference in Ireland.

“There are still clear pathways to finding a sensible outcome to this unfortunate situation,” Mr Hogan said, adding that recent events in the British parliament “have improved the likelihood of a further Brexit extension”.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below