FILE PHOTO: British and European Union flags flutter ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have “some hours to run”, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.

A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours away, said the two sides were still haggling over the EU’s right to fish in British waters.