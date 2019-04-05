Hunt says no-deal Brexit might mean recession in Britain and in EU

DINARD, France (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Friday said neither Britain nor other European Union member states wanted a no-deal Brexit and that economies in the bloc were not growing fast enough to stave off a recession in such an event.

“A no-deal outcome is bad for the UK. It’s also very bad for the European Union,” Hunt said at an event on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in the French coastal town of Dinard.

“None of our economies are growing fast enough to guarantee that a no-deal scenario wouldn’t push us into a recession. So it’s a bad outcome all round.”