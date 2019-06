FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foreign Office in central London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The only way Britain can avoid a national election is to leave the European Union with a deal, Jeremy Hunt, a candidate to be the country’s next prime minister, said on Sunday.

“If we can get a deal, that is the only way we will avoid a general election,” Hunt told Sky News.