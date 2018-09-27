Hunt says May's Chequers plan still basis for Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he believes that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers Brexit plan should remain the basis for Britain’s exit from the European Union, and that negotiations should take place around it.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt gives a press conference at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland July 20, 2018. David Cheskin/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Hunt told Sky News on Thursday that May’s Brexit proposals, known as Chequers after the country house where they were agreed by the British cabinet in July, were still relevant despite opposition expressed by European leaders and some of May’s colleagues.

“I think it’s the basis of an agreement and we are very confident that in the end that calm heads will prevail and we can get an agreement,” he said.

“We’ve never said that we’re not prepared to negotiate on individual elements.”