IAG CEO Walsh - No-deal Brexit would not impact passenger numbers

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British Airways owner IAG said on Friday that a no-deal Brexit would not deter passengers from flying and he remained confident that an aviation agreement between Britain and the European Union would be reached.
Asked about the impact of a no-deal Brexit, Willie Walsh said: “I don’t think it’s going to have any impact on passenger numbers.”
“I remain ... confident that we will see a comprehensive agreement between the UK and the EU on aviation,” he added. “I’ve seen nothing to suggest that confidence is misplaced.”
