IAG CEO Walsh - No-deal Brexit would not impact passenger numbers

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British Airways owner IAG said on Friday that a no-deal Brexit would not deter passengers from flying and he remained confident that an aviation agreement between Britain and the European Union would be reached.

Asked about the impact of a no-deal Brexit, Willie Walsh said: “I don’t think it’s going to have any impact on passenger numbers.”

“I remain ... confident that we will see a comprehensive agreement between the UK and the EU on aviation,” he added. “I’ve seen nothing to suggest that confidence is misplaced.”