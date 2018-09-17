FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK economy would contract without a Brexit deal - IMF's Lagarde

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Britain’s economy would contract if London and Brussels fail to strike a Brexit deal.

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

“A more disruptive departure will have a much worse outcome,” she said as the IMF presented a report on Britain’s economy, adding the economy would shrink in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“Let me be clear, compared with today’s smooth single market, all the likely Brexit scenarios will have costs for the economy and to a lesser extent as well for the EU,” she said.

“The larger the impediments to trade in the new relationship, the costlier it will be,” she said. “This should be fairly obvious, but it seems that sometimes it is not.”

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg

