UK government to publish immigration policy paper by end of year - parliamentary leader

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government plans to publish a policy paper on its post-Brexit immigration system before the end of the year, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the new system will prioritise high-skilled workers and treat European Union citizens the same as those from elsewhere after Britain leaves the bloc next March, but is yet to set out further details.

“We expect to publish the white paper before the end of the year,” she said.

“It is absolutely vital that we have an immigration system going forward that is fair to those businesses who need to attract employees from overseas but at the same time fair to those people in the UK who voted for the UK parliament to be able to control our borders.”