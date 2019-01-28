UK Home Office will seek to end free movement in case of no-deal Brexit

Anti-Brexit and pro-Brexit protesters stand together during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - The UK government will seek to end free movement as soon as possible if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, the UK Home Office said in a statement bit.ly/2RYvvhJ on Monday.

For a transitional period, citizens of the European Economic Area and their family members, including Swiss citizens, will be able to come to the UK for visits, work or study and will be able to enter the UK as they do now, the Home Office said in the statement. But to stay for longer than three months they will need to apply for European Temporary Leave To Remain. For stays longer than three years, EU citizens will have to apply under the new skills-based future immigration system, which will begin from 2021, the statement said.