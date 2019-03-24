PM May to offer indicative votes on Brexit options - Telegraph reporter

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering offering lawmakers so called indicative votes to find a way to break the Brexit deadlock, The Daily Telegraph’s deputy political editor said.

“Theresa May expected to unveil plans to hold indicative votes,” Steven Swinford said.

He said senior ministers would be given on Monday morning papers on the different options before the United Kingdom: PM May’s deal, no-deal Brexit, another referendum, revoking the Article 50 divorce papers, a free trade agreement with a customs union, and staying in the EU’s Single Market.