UK parliament should hold indicative votes on Brexit options - MPs

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, speaks during a no confidence debate after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament should hold a series of indicative votes as soon as possible to see if there is a Brexit option which is supported by a majority, a committee of members of parliament said on Wednesday.

In a report published after parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the Committee on Exiting the European Union also said that if parliament could not agree on a way forward by the March 29 exit day, MPs should be able to vote on whether to extend the Article 50 negotiation period.

“The House of Commons needs to see if there is a consensus for a different approach and holding a series of indicative votes as soon as possible will help us to do that,” the committee’s chair, Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, said in a statement.