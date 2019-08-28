Instant view: Johnson plan to restrict parliamentary time before Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Boris Johnson will limit lawmakers’ opportunities to derail his plans for Brexit by announcing his new legislative agenda on Oct. 14 - his boldest move yet in the push to take the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31.

Reaction:

DOMINIC GRIEVE, PRO-EUROPEAN CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER

“I think (a no-confidence vote) is more likely, because if it is impossible to prevent prorogation, then I think it’s going to be very difficult for people like myself to keep confidence in the government, and I could well see why the leader of the opposition might wish to table a motion for a vote of no-confidence.”

JAMES CLEVERLY, CHAIRMAN OF THE GOVERNING CONSERVATIVE PARTY

“Or to put it another way: Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new Governments do.”

TOM WATSON, DEPUTY LEADER OF THE MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

“We do not have a ‘new government’. This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen.”

SIMON CLARKE, A JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER

“In 400 years we haven’t had a session of Parliament that’s lasted as long as this. We need a Queen’s Speech to set out a bold agenda for after we leave the EU - on policing, infrastructure and the NHS.”

PHILIP HAMMOND, FORMER FINANCE MINISTER

“It would be a constitutional outrage if Parliament were prevented from holding the government to account at a time of national crisis. Profoundly undemocratic.”

LEAVE.EU, PRO-BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP

“Boris is set to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14, paving the way for a new Queen’s Speech - and preventing the Brexit-wrecking Remoaners from blocking a WTO Brexit. Finally, a PM who is willing to step up and defend the will of the British people!”

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER

“So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”

JORDAN ROCHESTER, NOMURA CURRENCY STRATEGIST

“It’s not ‘as bad’ as proroguing parliament completely but it’s reduced the time MPs had in October to block a no deal. For GBP to recover the fall this morning rebel anti-no deal MPs will have to get their acts together in the first weeks of September. No more delaying.”

YVETTE COOPER, SENIOR BACKBENCH LABOUR LAWMAKER

“Boris Johnson is trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands - this is a deeply dangerous and irresponsible way to govern.”

TOM BRAKE, BREXIT SPOKESMAN FOR PRO-EU LIBERAL DEMOCRAT PARTY

“If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson’s just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy. The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist.”