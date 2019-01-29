Ireland says UK-EU withdrawal agreement not open for renegotiation

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s position on the Brexit withdrawal deal, including the Irish backstop, has not changed and the agreement is not open for renegotiation, Ireland’s government said in a statement on Tuesday.

A change in London’s red lines could lead to a change in the political declaration on the future relationship UK/EU relationship that accompanies the withdrawal treaty, and a better overall outcome, the statement added.

Earlier the UK parliament backed an amendment instructing Prime Minister Theresa May to demand that Brussels replace the backstop - which aims to avoid customs checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit - with “alternative arrangements”.