Ireland's Coveney: can't renegotiate Brexit backstop in short time

FILE PHOTO: Simon Coveney, Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs attends the funeral service for murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday said Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement could not be renegotiated, especially in the short time ahead of an Oct. 31 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The Withdrawal Agreement, including the now famous backstop, cannot simply be renegotiated. Even if we wanted to do that, which we don’t, we can’t do it in six or ten weeks,” Coveney told an event hosted by the French MEDEF business federation.