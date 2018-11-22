Irish central bank still receiving Brexit applications - official

FILE PHOTO: Offices in the Central Bank of Ireland are seen in the financial district in Dublin, Ireland November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank is still receiving applications from small to medium financial firms looking to set up or extend operations in Ireland as a result of Brexit and aware of more to be submitted, an official familiar with the authorisation process said on Thursday.

The head of the central bank said last month that it is processing over 100 Brexit-related applications to authorise firms across sectors including investment management, banking, trading venues, payments and insurance.

Those applications will lead to a spike in authorisations between now and the end of March when Britain is due to leave the European Union, the official said on Thursday, something that could not be guaranteed for those applying this late in the process.