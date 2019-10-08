Irish foreign minister to meet Barnier for Brexit update

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney will meet the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier later on Tuesday for an update on the ongoing negotiations in Brussels and believes a deal is still possible but not at any cost.

“In my view a deal is still possible but there needs to be a will on both sides to get us there ... However that deal cannot come at any cost. The British government has responsibilities on the island of Ireland and Brexit must recognise them,” Coveney told a news conference on Tuesday.