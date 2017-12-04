Britain and EU agree to avoid hard border in Ireland - Daily Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have agreed a deal that ensures there will be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, the chief political correspondent of the Daily Telegraph said on Twitter on Monday.

A car drives by a sign to 'soften the border' at sunset on the border bridge between County Fermanagh and County Cavan in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

British negotiators have been locked in last-minute talks with their EU and Irish counterparts, trying to put together a Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May might agree over lunch in Brussels.

“Britain and the European Union are understood to have agreed a deal to ensure there is no hard border between Northern and Southern Ireland after Brexit,” the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope said on Twitter.

The Financial Times also reported that a compromise on the border had been reached. The two sides will agree to maintaining “regulatory alignment” between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, the FT said.