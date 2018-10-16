FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Irish PM concerned decisive Brexit progress not made

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he still believes a positive outcome is possible in Brexit talks but is concerned that decisive progress has not been made despite a step up in engagement between the sides.

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I am disappointed and concerned, despite these efforts, it has not been possible to make the decisive progress we so urgently need. The gaps between the positions are significant and time is running out,” Varadkar told parliament on Tuesday.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

