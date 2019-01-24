Unresolved border could threaten other trade deals, Irish PM warns Britain

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar stands for the national anthem during his official visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain might struggle in a no-deal scenario to negotiate free trade agreements elsewhere if the Irish border question remains unresolved, a reporter from national broadcaster RTE quoted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as saying on Thursday.

“In a no-deal scenario, the UK won’t have any trade deals with anyone, and I think it will be very difficult for them to conclude any trade deals with the question of the Irish border unresolved,” RTE’s Tony Connelly quoted Varadkar on Twitter as telling reporters in Davos.

“Given we have a solution on the table already, let’s ratify that.”