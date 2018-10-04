FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 4, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Brace for volatility if little Brexit progress by November - Irish cenbank

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European regulators need to be braced for financial market volatility if very clear progress is not evident in Brexit negotiations by November, Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane said on Thursday.

Philip Lane, Governor of the Central bank of Ireland, attends an event in Dublin, Ireland, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“If in the coming weeks the probablity of a hard Brexit goes up, that can be in itself damaging even if it ends up to be okay by the end of March (when Britain leaves),” Philip Lane, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, told an Irish parliamentary committee.

“Unless there is very rapid and very clear progress within this month and November, if it’s not evident by then, then we will be witnessing this volatility until that final answer is there.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.