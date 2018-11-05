Brexit
November 5, 2018 / 11:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU to offer Irish border compromise in Brexit talks - The Times

1 Min Read

A Guinness truck passes a sign for Customs and Excise on a road near the border with Ireland near Kileen, Northern Ireland, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to back a compromise proposal on the Irish border to resolve the last major hurdle in Brexit negotiations, the Times of London reported on Monday.

Senior EU figures have indicated that they are prepared to offer Prime Minister Theresa May an "independent mechanism" by which Britain could end a temporary customs arrangement with the bloc, the Times reported bit.ly/2PggczB, without citing sources.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
