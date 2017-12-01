FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says wants 'agreed wording' on Brexit border before December 14 summit
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
'No impact on Little Rocket Man': Trump on Chinese diplomacy
North Korea
'No impact on Little Rocket Man': Trump on Chinese diplomacy
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 1, 2017 / 8:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland says wants 'agreed wording' on Brexit border before December 14 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland wants re-assurance from Britain there will be no regulatory divergence between it and Northern Ireland after Brexit, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told BBC radio on Friday.

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney arrives to attend the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

He said Ireland wanted to achieve before a Dec. 14 EU summit “an agreed wording whereby we can agree the parameters within which we can find a solution that prevents the re-emergence of a border on the island of Ireland”.

Avoiding a so-called “hard border” on the island of Ireland is the last major hurdle before Brexit talks can move to negotiations on Britain’s future trade relationship with the EU and a possible two-year Brexit transition deal.

Coveney said Ireland cannot be asked “to leap into the dark” by the UK.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.