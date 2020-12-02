Ireland warns UK not to breach Brexit divorce deal again

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, speaks to the media after a European general affairs ministers council, in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister warned on Wednesday that if the United Kingdom’s forthcoming finance bill deliberately breaches the Brexit divorce accord, it will be taken as a signal that London does not want a trade deal.

“A clear message to London for some time; a 2nd piece of legislation deliberately breaching the withdrawal agreement and international law, will be taken as a signal that the U.K. doesn’t want a deal,” Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

“No deal of this complexity is concluded without at least a basic level of trust and goodwill! Over to you Britain.”