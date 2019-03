Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney poses for a photograph in Dublin, Ireland, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government is “cautious” about the prospects for the European Union and Britain reaching a deal that can be approved by the British parliament, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

“It’s too early to be optimistic. There is a lot of work to do and my understanding is that negotiations have been difficult in Brussels,” he said.