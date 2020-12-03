Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Irish foreign minister sees 'good chance' of Brexit deal within days

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Thursday said he believed there was a good chance that Britain and the European Union would secure a trade deal within days.

“It’s the time to hold our nerve and trust Michel Barnier. And I believe if we do that, there’s a good chance that we can get a deal across the line in the next few days,” Coveney, a key player in Brexit talks in recent years, told Ireland’s Newstalk Radio.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up