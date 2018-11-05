Irish foreign minister sees middle-ground position on backstop

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, speaks at a 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' workshop at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A middle-ground position on the “backstop” arrangement to keep the Irish border open after Brexit can be found but it must be legally sound, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Monday.

“It (Britain) wants to do its own bilateral trade deals around the world; that creates a big problem in the context of borders and checks and that is why the backstop is so important, but I think there is a middle-ground position that both sides can support but it does need to be legally sound,” Coveney was quoted by the Irish Times as telling reporters in Cork.