FILE PHOTO: Zig-zag steps lead up to the prehistoric stone fort of Grianan of Aileach where you can view the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, seen from near the border village of Speenogue, Ireland, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed on Wednesday repeated his government’s position that no time limit can be set on the “backstop” in Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union.

“It cannot be time limited. It was negotiated in good faith on the basis of red lines insisted upon by the UK government, informed by DUP concerns,” Creed told national broadcaster RTE.