DUP accuses Dublin of reckless behaviour over Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party locked in a dispute over the border with Ireland accused Dublin on Tuesday of acting in a “reckless and dangerous” way, saying it was putting at risk years of good Anglo-Irish relations over Brexit.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds speaks during the party's annual conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Paton

Nigel Dodds, a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker, was speaking a day after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to clinch a deal to open talks on post-Brexit free trade due to a dispute over the border.

“The Irish Republic are flexing their muscles and using their current position to try to gain wins for them,” Dodds said, speaking in Westminster.

“I don’t argue with their desire to advance their interests but they’re doing so in a reckless and dangerous way which is putting at risk years of good Anglo-Irish relations and good cooperation within Northern Ireland.”