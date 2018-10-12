FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 12, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DUP sees possible developments in UK government's Brexit stance over weekend

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - There could be developments over the weekend on the British government’s position in negotiations over Brexit, the deputy leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday.

“The thing is fast moving, it’s very fluid... Let’s wait and see. There could be developments over the weekend in terms of the government’s own position,” Nigel Dodds told reporters after a meeting of his party’s lawmakers.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.