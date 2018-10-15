FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 15, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

DUP's Dodds says Brexit talks becoming a 'battle for the union'

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Brexit talks have turned into a “battle for the union” of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the deputy head of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds, said on Monday.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dodds, whose party British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government depends on for support, told BBC Radio Ulster that the European Union’s “hubris and arrogance” was increasing the chances that Britain would leave the European Union without a formal exit deal.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.