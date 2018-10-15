DUP's Dodds says Brexit talks becoming a 'battle for the union'

BELFAST (Reuters) - Brexit talks have turned into a “battle for the union” of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the deputy head of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds, said on Monday.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dodds, whose party British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government depends on for support, told BBC Radio Ulster that the European Union’s “hubris and arrogance” was increasing the chances that Britain would leave the European Union without a formal exit deal.