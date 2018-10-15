FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

DUP MP says EU Brexit backstop proposal would 'destroy Northern Ireland economy'

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s proposals to ensure that there is no infrastructure on the Irish border would destroy Northern Ireland’s economy by creating barriers with Britain, a Democratic Unionist Party member of parliament said on Monday.

“This would destroy our economy & be a fundamental breach of Belfast Agreement,” Jeffrey Donaldson said in a Twitter post, in a reference to Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal.

“We support a free trade deal that avoids hard borders & enables continued cooperation with” the Republic of Ireland, he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
