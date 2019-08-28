Irish stance on backstop won't change due to UK parliament suspension - minister

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe arrives at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will not change its position on Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement or the “backstop” clause after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reduced the number of days parliament will sit before Brexit, a minister said on Wednesday.

Asked by state broadcaster RTE if Ireland should change its position on the backstop after Johnson’s move, which will limit parliament’s opportunity to derail Brexit before the Oct. 31 exit date, Paschal Donohoe said no, adding that a no-deal Brexit was not inevitable.

“With such a dynamic situation there are many many things that are possible between now and the end of October,” Donohoe told RTE radio, adding that Ireland would “stay out of the internal fray” in Britain.