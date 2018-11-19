Brexit
DUP leader Foster calls on May to demand a better Brexit deal

DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the small Northern Irish party that props up the British government on Monday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to demand a better Brexit deal and said the suggestion that the only alternative was a no-deal Brexit was a “false choice.”

“I appreciate the concerns people have about a no deal but this should not be a binary choice,” Democratic Unionist Party Leader Arlene Foster said in a statement. “It is absolutely clear that it is time to work for a better deal.”

