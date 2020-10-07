Ireland says hard to see a landing zone in Brexit fishing talks

FILE PHOTO: A French worker fillets salmon in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday warned that it was difficult to envisage a landing zone for agreement on fisheries, a key stumbling block in trade talks between Britain and the European Union.

The current British position “creates a very difficult negotiation and a landing zone that is quite hard to envisage, quite frankly, for now”, Coveney told a parliamentary committee.

“This is a big obstacle and I don’t think the British government should underestimate the strength of feeling on fishing of many of the Atlantic member states,” he said.