DUP leader says will not support May Brexit proposal in parliament

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, speaks to jourmalists during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday her 10 members of parliament would not support the government’s current Brexit proposal if it is put to a vote.

“If she puts forward what’s in her letter in parliament as a meaningful vote, we wouldn’t be able to support that,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told Ireland’s RTE television.

“She will now have to decide whether she wants to proceed down this road where she knows she won’t have the support of the 10 democratic unionist MPs in Westminster,” she added.