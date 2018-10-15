DUP's Foster hoping for "sensible" Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government very much hopes a “sensible” Brexit deal can be reached, calling on Monday for cool heads in the negotiations.

“There’s no point in standing back and shouting at each other,” Arlene Foster told reporters referring to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later on Monday.

“I very much hope that we do get a deal ... We want to see a sensible Brexit, one that works for Northern Ireland, but also one that works for our colleagues and friends in the Republic of Ireland.”