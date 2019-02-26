No point in Brexit delay without clear purpose - French fin min

DUBLIN (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said that if Britain seeks to delay its exit from the European Union without clearly stating why, he would not see the necessity of granting an extension to the negotiating period.

“If there is no clarity on the purpose of that extension, I don’t see the necessity of that extension, so it is up to the British government to explain to us if they are asking for an extension,” Bruno Le Maire said after a speech in Dublin on Tuesday.